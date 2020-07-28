Area Arrests for July 29

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• David Carson Ayers, 42, 57 N. White Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with parole violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, trafficking meth or amphetamine, distracted driving/failure to exercise due care when using cellphone/radio and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Louis Anthony Pena, 29, 311 Meeting St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Jimmy Lee Truitt, 54, 620 Fifth Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of tools for the commission of a crime (drugs) and trafficking meth.
• Giovanni Vidol Goodman, 23, 700 N. Elm St.-7, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, simple battery (family violence) and disorderly conduct.
