Area Arrests for July 3/4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Nigel Akeel Adkins, 42, 1267 Fifth Ave. N, Naples, Florida, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Joshua Lemar Bumgardner, 34, 703 Corley Place-D, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud, criminal receipt of goods/service obtained by fraud and identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person.
• Steven Ray Howard, 51, 1092 Mount Carmel Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ryan Wilson McCulley, 47, 1674 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Eton Police Department with felony theft by receiving stolen property, tail lights/lenses required on vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954, no proof of insurance and concealing the identity of a vehicle.
• Andrea Montserrat Mendoza-Garcia, 32, 110 Waco Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery and driving without a license.
• Raven Shawnquis Mitchell, 26, 2315 Sir Lancelot Place-403, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
• Hunter Roberts, 19, 2494 Mill Creek Road S.W., Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with false statement/writing/concealing fact from the government and battery.
• Kathryn Hope Roberts, 37, 2494 Mill Creek Road S.W., Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with false statement/writing/concealing fact from the government and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Edgar Serrato-Gomez, 26, 2001 Striplin Trail, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to children (criminal negligence), simple assault (family violence), simple battery (family violence) and battery (family violence).
• Susan Dianne Scruggs, 62, 501 Benton St.-B, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of tools for the commission of crime (drugs).
• Casey Andrew Stamey, 32, 3265 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Joseph Aaron Tucker, 25, 783 Ryo Mountain Loop, Fairmount, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.