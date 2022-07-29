Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Angel Elaine Findley, 30, 364 Third Ave. E., Eton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Cartereyus Markec Garrett, 25, 2110 Chamberlain Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon), two counts of battery, three counts of misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, financial transaction card fraud and reckless driving.
• Elizabeth Elaine Gregory, 57, 103 Delta Circle, Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Lisa Yvonne Smith, 49, 4156 Highway 225-80, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with sale of meth.
• Justin Blue Vaughn, 35, 243 MacEntire Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony theft by deception, insurance fraud, identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information for a deceased person and speeding.
• Shuntray Deon Woodard Jr., 25, 4314 Dupont St., Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by conversion.
• Jessica Lynn York, 31, 58 Creeks Bend Drive, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Timothy Wayne Hall, 43, 1414 Walston Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault, battery and fugitive from justice (Missouri).
• Petronilo Velasquez-Tomas, 25, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), DUI, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and driving without a valid license.
