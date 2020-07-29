Area Arrests for July 30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kimberly Ann Bennett, 45, 5177 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a vehicle without a valid decal on the license plate and misdemeanor driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Sarah Ann Brock, 55, 218 N. Sequoyah Circle, Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking meth, possession of meth, possession to distribute meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Sarah Danielle Frazier, 33, 86 Rolling Meadows Drive, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Mercedes Cierra Hardaway, 29, 1216 Lynn Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI-endangering a child while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, battery and first-degree cruelty to children.
• Amanda Lynn Johnson, 40, 1524 Grange Ave., Racine, Wisconsin, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Dakota Reese Martin, 29, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-711, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, taillights violation, driving without insurance and misdemeanor driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Richard Mosley, 46, 1524 Grange Ave., Racine, Wisconsin, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and speeding.
• Kordarrius Travionne Murphy, 24, 3401 Campbell St., Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government and false report of a crime.
• Linda Susanne Raulston, 45, 3006 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kurtis Watkins, 41, 1634 Sloppy Floyd Lake Road, Summerville, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with parole violation.
• Christopher London York, 32, 4378 Ash Tree St., Snellville, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Jacob J. Barnette, 18, 623 Campus Place, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
