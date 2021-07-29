Area Arrests for July 30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Dillion Jacolby Bates, 22, 2928 S. Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, tire cover violation/mud flaps on rear tires, crossing guard line with drugs without consent, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a safety belts violation (children 8 and younger).
• James George D'Angelo, 34, 4019 Nottingham Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Gabrielle Alean Dye, 20, 510 Lakeview Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• William Isaac Dyer, 32, 175 Harrison Lane, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Darlene Faye Hatmaker, 52, 903 Liddell St.-2, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Enrique Barriga Moreno, 28, 615 McCharles St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jason Anthony Posada, 19, 1605 Beechland-4, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, improper passing on left, reckless driving, speeding and driving without a valid license.
• Blake Chandler Quinn, 20, 119 Field View Court, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Wesley Kyle Savage, 41, 472 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Kevin Lane Southard, 46, 112 Allgood Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Jason Dyer, 49, no address listed, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, felony interference with government property, possession of marijuana, three counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI, two open container violations, two counts of obstruction of an officer resulting in an injury and a litter violation.
• George Edward Ray, 71, 1187 Houston Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of possession of meth, felony probation violation, driving without insurance and removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
