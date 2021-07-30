Area Arrests for July 31/Aug. 1

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tracy Matthew Butler, 55, Pennsylvania, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Tonya Mechelle Caraway, 34, 3301 Bishop St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with obtaining/attempt to obtain drugs by fraud/forgery/concealment of material fact.
• Tyler Jordan Goggans, 28, 729 W. Tyler St.-8, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery, terroristic threats and acts, and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Thomas Daniel Green, 57, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor theft of a bicycle.
• Austin David Henery, 25, 360 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Carla Ruth Herrera, 57, 908 W. Crawford St.-4, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Jacob Tyler Holmes, 22, 12511 Pine Thicket Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Dennis Howard, 39, 236 Serena Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Christopher Eugene Putnam, 34, 387 Fashion Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Justin Clarence Williams, 32, 183 Confederate Way, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Shawn Alexander Keith, 21, 108 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
