Area Arrests for July 31

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Zachary Lane Albright, 21, 4222 Keith Valley Road N.E., Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Brooke Denise Carroll, 24, 4222 Keith Valley Road N.E., Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a vehicle without a valid decal on the license plate, operating a vehicle with no operating brake lights or signal devices and driving with an obstructed view.
• Jaiden Marie Chamlee, 21, 434 Bethel Church Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
• Brea J. Hodge, 34, 876 Callie Jones Road-J, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and exploit/deprive services to a disabled adult/elderly person/resident.
• Velton Jason Kelly, 41, 111 Gillespie Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jeffery Preschel Kyer, 42, 114 Strain Road, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving stolen property.
• Christine Michelle Rodriguez, 47, 522 Straight St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Jackie Lee Sandoval, 26, 105 S. Glenwood Ave.-B, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Autumn Grace Thomas, 21, 824 Shugart Road-C1, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• Rodney Marvin Fox Jr., 34, 408 Wrinkle St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and felony possession of drug-related objects.
• Leslie Nicole Patterson, 30, 314 Goodwill Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, violation of restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles and driving without a license.
• Eddie Ramirez-Lopez, 43, homeless, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Tennessee).
• Rhett Lee Satterfield, 24, 826 Shugart Road-B2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug.
• Mark Edward Thomason, 32, 1737 Ball Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with giving false information to a law officer and two counts of felony probation violation.
• James Anthony Witt Jr., 29, 147 Montana Way-3, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
• Joshua Lamar Wulf, 31, 354 Horseshoe Way-F202, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Nashville, Tennessee).
