Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 38-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 27-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI (endangering a child under 14) and DUI (less safe).
• A 57-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road.
• A 28-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• A 46-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), terroristic threats and acts, public drunkenness and burglary (no forced entry, nonresidence).
• A 29-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Crandall man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 22-year-old Trenton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 46-year-old LaFayette man was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation.
• A 53-year-old Calhoun man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 31-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 24-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with disorderly conduct, simple assault, criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts.
• A 35-year-old Rock Spring man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs), DUI (drugs endangering a child), failure to maintain lane, improper stopping on roadway and hit and run.
• A 55-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 62-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with two counts of possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs), felony tampering with evidence and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with armed robbery (business) and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 20-year-old Fairburn woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• A 22-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation and driving too fast for conditions.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation, running a red light, driving without insurance and failure to maintain lane.
• A 31-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI.
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane, failure to register vehicle and safety belts violation.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon) and violation of a family violence order.
• A 56-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), driving without insurance and failure to maintain lane.
• A 36-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 50-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
• A 32-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, man, was charged Saturday by the state Department of Public Safety with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and safety belts violation.
• A 24-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor probation violation, failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements and felony probation violation.
• A 55-year-old Poolesville, Massachusetts, man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Florida).
• A 17-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, furnishing/purchasing/possession of alcohol by a minor and driving without a valid license.
