Area Arrests for July 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Amanda Gail Miller, 36, 1190 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with abandonment of dependent child, unsafe operation of vehicle, driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Ashley Brooke Dills, 27, 550 Lee Joan Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of entering auto with attempt to commit theft or felony, two counts of financial transaction card fraud and two counts of identity fraud by using/possession identity information concerning a person.
• James Steven Garcia, 45, 1123 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy against will or a person 10 years of age or younger, child molestation and incest.
• Damontae Jawon Haynes, 20, 1805 Beachland Place-78F, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with robbery, aggravated assault and felony probation violation.
• Jeromy Isenhower, 17, 1604 Carwood Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• Allen Martin Payne, 42, 60 Scenic Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Duane Elliot Rich, 29, 1201 Manley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Iban Romero, 28, no address listed, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking and criminal damage of $500 or less.
• Alfred Kenneth Shumake Jr., 39, no address listed, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Jacquelyn Cox, 34, 1092 Oak Cliff Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, DUI endangering a child, failure to maintain lane and hit and run (driver to stop/return to accident scene).
• Kenneth Steven Ford, 25, 10 Brothers Lane, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Ericka Espinoza, 22, 407 Forrest Park Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Justin Ray Lecroy, 32, 376 Mary Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.