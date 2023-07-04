Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 28-year-old Tellico Plains, Tennessee, woman was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, contraband across guard lines, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 22-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with identity theft fraud, financial transaction card fraud, criminal trespass and fourth-degree forgery.
• A 45-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and speeding.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 42-year-old Atlanta man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by shoplifting and intent to cheat retailer/fraudulent use of a receipt.
• A 40-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with robbery (forcible purse snatching) and battery.
• A 54-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession of opium and by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with failure to appear on traffic charges.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
