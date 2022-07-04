Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• David Charles Arroyo, 34, 207 April St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Julio Cesar Delgado, 35, 852 Briscoll Mill Road, Bethlehem, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe), open container violation, driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Joshua Adam Payne, 32, 512 Hammond Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by state probation with parole violation.
• Fernando Pina Jr., 25, 1801 Shadow Lane-1, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Sergio Santamaria, 32, 460 Union Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business) and simple battery.
• Scotty Bryan Cassell, 42, 446 Horseshoe Way-H101, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and disorderly conduct.
• Arturo Chavez-Sanchez, 31, 2713 Old Grade Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and driving without a valid license.
• Jessica Ann Costlow, 29, 491 Cedar Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Eric Lamar Crump, 38, 194 Briar Field Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession to distribute meth.
• Stanley Christopher Franklin, 41, 1946 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree burglary (forced entry of a non-residence) and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Haven Marie Gilbert, 22, 1175 Mill Creek Road S.W., Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
• Tina Marie Manis, 48, 231 Redding Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI.
• Andrew Jake Mitchell, 40, 353 Classic Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jeilin Guadalupe Muro, 22, 249 Tibbs Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jamielee Rankin Ryan, 28, 1736 Eagle Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Shylar Victoria Smith, 36, 958 Old Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, sale of meth and driving without insurance.
• Natasha Lynn Taylor, 33, 259 Hollywood Drive-28, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, giving false information to a law officer, driving while license is suspended or revoked and four counts of felony probation violation.
• Joshua Lamar Wulf, 33, 120 Sunray Drive N.W.-A, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Darion Lavone Chalk, 37, 819 Frazier Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Eddie Curt Davis, 70, 551 Center Hill Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license is suspended or revoked and following too closely.
• Maretta Clarenda Gates, 50, 6011 Oak Bend Court, Riverdale, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, open container violation, speeding, possession of a schedule 4 drug and drugs not in the original container.
• Winston Jeffery Headrick, 59, 3147 South Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery (weapon).
• Eduardo Gonzalez Mendiola, 18, 2710 Dot Crescent Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (under 21), crossing a guard line with a weapon without consent, carrying a concealed weapon, driving without a valid license and running a red light.
• Debra Anita Patterson, 66, 3147 South Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Abhay Aviles, 35, homeless, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Alexia Duncan, 20, 303 Hollowman St.-5, LaFayette, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (under 21), improper backing, driving without insurance and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Rickey Wayne Kidd, 57, 10025 Highway 136, LaFayette, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), reckless conduct, discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol/drugs and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
