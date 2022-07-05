Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Daniel Leigh Earwood Jr., 28, 1152 Prince Beam Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (multiple substances), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, striking a fixed object, open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, driving on the wrong side of the road, window tint greater than 32% or window reflectivity greater than 20%, reckless driving, driving while license is suspended or revoked and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Jeremy Leallen Stafford, 28, 604 Fagala Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe).
- Montrinice Antoinette Chaney, 31, 6195 Connell Road, Atlanta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with third-degree forgery (check).
- Sesario Gutierrez, 60, 701 Eunice St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and unlawful use of a central lane.
- Pablo Tercero Perez, 36, 107 S. Grade Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, operating without a proper tag/decal, hit and run, violation of conditions of a limited driving permit and three counts of DUI (endangering a child).
- Sheena Michelle Spence, 37, 3223 Berry Bennett Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI.
- Juan Valdez, 17, 282 Bethel Church Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.