Area Arrests for July 6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Phillip Lamar Adcock, 58, 4667 Old Burnt Mountain Road, Jasper, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (alcohol).
• Jose de Jesus Alvarez-Garcia, 27, 903 Underwood St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; no insurance; and failure to register vehicle.
• Christopher Eli Davenport, 27, 11347 Highway 225 N., Crandall, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Michael Hill, 50, 106 Nelson Road N.W., Milledgeville, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with obstruction of officer by threat or violence and speeding.
• Richard Norman Meeks, 42, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kayleen Nichole Mullins, 24, 3437 Airport Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Matthew Bradley Reynolds, 33, 1505 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to children (excessive physical/mental pain), reckless conduct, second degree criminal damage to property (business), possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 3 drug, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a schedule 3/4/5 drug, possession with intent to distribute a schedule 1/2 drug, trafficking in cocaine, sell/possession/distribution/other offense of ecstasy, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DUI (alcohol), DUI (endangering a child), open container violation, possession of tools for the commission of a crime (drugs), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor driving without a valid license, improper lane change/usage and hit and run.
• Latunda Stephens, 44, 39 Lawrence Road, Milledgeville, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with obstruction of officer by threat or violence.
• Terry Lynn Wells, 47, 149 Folsom Road N.W., Adairsville, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), drugs to be kept in original container, possession of hydrocodone and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Abdelnasir Abdelaziz, 23, 404 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, battery, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), violation of family violence order and public drunkenness.
• Lina Marie Bell, 36, 3200 Curtis St., Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with being a fugitive from justice (Vanderburgh County, Indiana) and no insurance.
• Christian Gomez, 23, 169 Paradise Lane N.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Francisco Marroquin Miguel, 24, 1941 Valley Brook Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving while license is suspended/revoked and headlights violation.
• Jacob Dylan Patterson, 22, 631-C Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, misdemeanor probation violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• David Thomas Sloane, 29, 5085 Cline Road, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving stolen property.
• Hope Davenport Steelman, 31, 312 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Jessie Tallon Trew, 27, 646 Baldwin Road, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Cohutta Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
• Jesus Vela, 33, 3171 Freedom Lane, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; and giving false, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer.
• Dylan Daniel Worsham, 23, 39 Haven Court, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• David Joshua Collins, 33, homeless, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 substance, crossing guard line with drugs without consent, loitering/prowling, misdemeanor possession of drug-related items and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Ronald Mars Romo, 36, 1802 Beechland Place-1, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Amy June Wheat, 52, 2565 Highway 2 W., Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• John Wyatt Reed, 21, 1361 W. Schmitt Road, Rossville, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and use of safety belts violation.
