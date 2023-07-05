Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 25-year-old Atlanta man was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with driving without a valid license, speeding, DUI (less safe) and open container violation.
• A 38-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• A 19-year-old Madison, Tennessee, man was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and speeding.
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and improper passing on the left.
• A 22-year-old Gainesville man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• A 31-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, striking a fixed object, hit and run and DUI (drugs).
• A 48-year-old Resaca woman was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with fugitive from justice.
• A 45-year-old Calhoun man was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane, open container violation, improper lane change or usage and driving without a valid license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.