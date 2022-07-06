Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christopher Avery Adams, 34, 4261 Hidden Valley Way-7B, Oakwood, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jeremy Leon Burrow, 43, 2670 Brown Wood Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Steven Anthony Franklin, 49, 517 Stinson Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon) and battery (family violence).
• Laderron Freeman, 20, 2313 Daisy St., Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Sonya Chantelle Lewis, 51, 1216 McDaniel St.-5, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• Pamela Grace Macon, 56, 601 Redbird Drive-1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Joseph Christian Palmer, 28, 86 Bonneville Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Frank Ivan Ryan Jr., 53, 1033 Goodhope Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Bryan Keith Shoopman, 44, LaFayette, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.