Area Arrests for July 7

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Austin Brent Taylor, 23, 900 Lost Silver Road, Cisco, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and speeding.

• Seth Quintus Ware, 26, 3777 Cherokee Valley Road, Ringgold, was charged Sunday by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources with DUI (less safe); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; driving with the wrong class of license and driving a motorcycle without a helmet.

• Herbert Brian Huffaker, 51, 2853 Lead Mine Valley Road S.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.

• Randy Johnson, 28, 34 Renshaw Drive, Palm Coast, Florida, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

• Timothy River Bishop, 22, 3225 Underwood Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• John William Dempsey, 38, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and simple assault (family violence).

