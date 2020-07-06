Area Arrests for July 7

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Nicholas Aaron Caldwell, 40, 137 Crestview Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI-less safe and following too closely.
• Jacquelyn Cox, 34, 1092 Oak Cliff Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, DUI-endangering a child while under the influence of drugs, hit and run and failure to maintain lane.
• Ericka Espinoza, 22, 812 W. Tyler St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Britnee Fitch, 19, 4417 Oakwood Road-1406, Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
• Kenneth Steven Ford, 25, 10 Brothers Lane, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Justin Ray Lecroy, 32, 376 Mary Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Charley Anjelica Rena Perry, 20, 2455 Mount Carmel Church Road-A, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana and possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution, administering, selling or possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
• David Perry, 61, 2455 Mount Carmel Church Road-A, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jacob Sebastian Quarles, 19, 2455 Mount Carmel Church Road-A, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects; manufacturing, distributing, dispensing or possession of a controlled substance in or near a public or private school; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution, administering, selling or possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
• Devin Andrew Walden, 23, 4430 E. Nance Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation, entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government.
• Clayton Levi Evans, 19, 2686 Old Burnt Mountain Road, Jasper, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, two counts of improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, two counts of reckless driving, open container violation, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, prohibited U-turn, improper/erratic lane change, failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to obey a stop sign or to yield after stopping.
• Juan Jose Lopez, 41, 209 Gallman Ave., Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Lester Martinez-Perez, 46, 3310 Highway 411 S., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Eton Police Department with DUI.
• Brandy Nicole Towns, 42, 412 Wrinkle St.-2, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Breanna Mae Gutierrez, 22, 100 Van Buren Drive-B, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Kelsie Danielle Black, 25, 4356 Berry Bennett Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with criminal attempt to commit a felony, felony interference with government property, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and giving false information to a law officer.
• Dawson Taylor Combs, 21, 670 Morgan Creek Road, Dayton, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
