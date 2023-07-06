Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 31-year-old Crandall man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• A 35-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 36-year-old Cartersville man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.
• A 25-year-old Atlanta man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 29-year-old Resaca man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice.
