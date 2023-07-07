Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 49-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with parole violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and felony driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 22-year-old Ringgold man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, giving false information to a law officer and crossing a guard line with a weapon without consent.
• A 56-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 17-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with conspiracy to commit a felony and party to a crime.
• An 18-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium), possession with intent to distribute of a schedule 1/2 drug (opium), trafficking in opium or a derivative (possession), use of communication facilities in drug transactions and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• An 18-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with conspiracy to commit a felony and party to a crime.
