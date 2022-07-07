Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Robert Timothy Lamar Amos, 41, 1521 Fox Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with family violence battery and aggravated stalking.
• Micheal Blane Anderson, 27, 139 Classic Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with battery, misdemeanor theft by taking, second-degree criminal damage to private property and felony probation violation.
• Justin Aaron Costlow, 29, 506 E. Hawthorne St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Justin Alex Dollar, 28, 334 Hensley Road S.E., Adairsville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Curtis Folks, 42, 932 Avenue F-2, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of possession of a schedule 1 drug, misdemeanor failure to appear, driving without a valid license and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• Nathan David Headrick, 46, 506 Robinwood Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon).
• Chasity Ann Johnson, 31, 704 Old Gallatin Road, Portland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by deception.
• Chrisanna Nicole Mooring, 39, 1885 S. Boyd Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, felony failure to appear and felony bail jumping/leaving the state.
• John Henry Rawls, 51, 278 Blue Heron Drive, Jonesboro, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Tanner Charles Huskins, 30, 813 Pembrook Lane-813, Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and improper backing.
