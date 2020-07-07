Area Arrests for July 8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Marcus Richards, 56, 1018 Ponderosa Place, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Gregory Ford Rittenhouse, 30, 930 Highway 225, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Tommy Joe Rogers, 38, 465 Robinwood Circle-2, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery (family violence) and felony failure to appear.
