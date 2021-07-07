Area Arrests for July 8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Andrew Ethan Turner, 24, 500 Barbara Ave.-apartment 5, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated assault (family violence), simple assault (family violence) and battery/simple battery (family violence).
• Jennifer Lynn Dean, 41, 115 Charlie Walls Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Zachary Scott Hall Jr., 27, 128 W. Talent Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, driving while license is suspended or revoked and driving without insurance.
• Micheal Bernard Jordan, 62, 3604 S. Custer Road, Monroe, Michigan, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to fulfill duty upon striking a fixed object.
• Christian Marie Mauldin, 32, 605 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Bryan Michael Quinn, 32, 370 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jemel Deshawn Starling, 25, 108 Sunray Drive N.W.-2, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Billie Steven Stewart, 53, 129 Welch Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Mason Farrell Tate, 21, 344 Rockman Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Adolfo Valdez-Torres, 40, 132 Princeton Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, incest, statutory rape and two counts of child molestation.
• Ashley Tiffany Sewell, 27, 1614 Beechland Place-4, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kathy Louise Stillwell, 48, 175 Beaverdale Road-8, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane, driving while license is suspended or revoked and misdemeanor failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.