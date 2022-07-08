Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tomi Jo Ruggiero, 35, 1521 Fox Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and possession of meth.
• Christopher Morgan Austin, 30, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Kiera Deshay Baker, 27, 4754 Tree Top Lane, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with fourth-degree forgery (checks), felony failure to appear and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Keith Bradley Bearden, 33, 216 Patricia Ann Drive S.E.-4, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon), battery (family violence) and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Chari Danielle Franklin, 37, 3657 Airport Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• Travis Alan Jones, 26, 121 Campbell Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Michael Cashmore Kostiuk, 37, 1425 Arapaho Drive, Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Charles Joshua Nelms, 40, 876 Manis Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation,
• Callum Austin Speck, 24, 558 Shields Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.