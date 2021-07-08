Area Arrests for July 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ted Flood, 39, 627 N. Sixth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated stalking.
• Christan Marie Mauldin, 32, 605 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana and felony failure to appear.
• Jamie Bryan Steelman, 45, 312 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Michael Shawn Holcomb, 45, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-715, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, two counts of felony probation violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Billy Joe McNabb, 56, 2750 Old Rome Dalton Road N.W., Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Anthony Dewayne Ovbey, 42, 4850 Highway 52 Alternate, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Michael Joey Patterson II, 37, 633 Womack Road S.E.-B, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Justin Taylor Newby, 34, 119 Jonathan Way, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Marvin Ray Ponders, 62, 2319 Cave Hollow Road, Beaverdale, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
