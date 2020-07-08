Area Arrests for July 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jacob Lance Brackett, 29, 412 Wrinkle St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Pamela Kayla Brackett, 53, 2383 S. Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Elaine Michelle Phillips, 44, 2712 Miller Ferry Road S.W., Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Tina Rene Sampson, 54, 47 Jennie Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Gary Javon Stephens Jr., 32, 1141 Oakland Drive, Atlanta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/sudden snatching, three counts of second-degree burglary (forced entry of a nonresidence) and four counts of smash-and-grab burglary.
