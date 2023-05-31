Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 38-year-old Newnan man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking, burglary, aggravated assault, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, second-degree criminal damage to business property, criminal trespass, third-degree cruelty to children, home invasion, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and terroristic threats and acts.
• A 37-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, DUI (endangering a child under 14) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• An 18-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI under 21.
• A 35-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (drugs).
• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 44-year-old Belle Rose, Louisiana, man was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 33-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 35-year-old Cedartown man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 34-year-old Cedartown woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 27-year-old Hixson, Tennessee, woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• A 30-year-old Tennessee woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation, misdemeanor failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• A 61-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• A 29-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and giving false information to a law officer.
