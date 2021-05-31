Area Arrests for June 1

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jeremy Lynn Bishop, 40, 222 Cheyenne Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault, battery (family violence), simple battery (family violence) and two counts of criminal damage to property (second degree).
• Gary Wayne Hooker, 46, 1001 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with probation violation (felony).
• Sabrina Leigh Bandy, 24, 600 Charles St.-3, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Brandon Terrell Crofton, 25, 3464 Blair Road N.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine.
• Hannah Caitlyn Elrod, 28, 594 Edison St., Menlo, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with refund fraud ($500 or less), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of meth, drugs not in original container and giving false information to a law officer.
• Alicia Maria Gutierrez, 24, 148 Orange Drive-D2, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and running a red light.
• Steven Allen Jackson, 57, 1313 May St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, giving false information to law enforcement, speeding and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Michael Leon Sims, 28, 315 Northcrest Circle-56, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with being a fugitive from justice.
• Joshua Jordan White, 35, 830 Cavender Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gabriel Mekel Adams, 18, 926 Avenue E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), reckless conduct, battery, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.
• Tessia Lynn Centers, 37, 220 Scobie Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects
• Juan Gerardo Gallegos-Vazquez, 25, 312 Sunnyside Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery against law enforcement personnel, public drunkenness and obstruction of an officer resulting in injury.
• Eros Yair Hernandez-Miranda, 20, 1200 Pine Hill Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Tamika Rose Snow, 28, 317 Fred David Way-H, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, DUI (drugs) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
