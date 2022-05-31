Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Payton Tyler Biggerstaff, 23, 312 Forestry Trail, Summerville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
• Zachary Paul Ellis, 24, 2138 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (less safe).
• Patricia Dianne Godfrey, 53, 1932 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Nicholas Ryan Ledford, 22, 3079 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and felony failure to appear.
• Juan Gabriel Velez-Garcia, 56, 1306 Underwood St.-21, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Erica Elizabeth Andre Wright, 35, 596 Thompson Hill Road, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of hydrocodone and two counts of fugitive from justice.
• Daniel Isac Castillo, 21, 100 S. Spencer St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Andres Salaices, 39, 1120 Brookstone Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and third-degree cruelty to children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.