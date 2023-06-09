Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 49-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• A 32-year-old Rockmart woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 32-year-old Cohutta woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with reckless conduct, possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium), possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with intent to distribute (opium), possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 35-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), cruelty to children (excessive physical/mental pain) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• A 34-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 58-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs) and seat belts violation.
• A 42-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 47-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
