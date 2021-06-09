Area Arrests for June 10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Daniel Labron Phillips, 34, 1108 Walston St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license; possession of tools for the commission of crime; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance; possession of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with intent to distribute; and receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender probationers.
• Michael Joe Englade, 36, 408 Oakview Drive, Columbia, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, open container violation and speeding.
• Brenda Faye Kirkland, 42, 176 King Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Roy Eugene Rich, 40, 135 Debbie Place S.W., Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession of meth with intent to distribute; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Keshia Dawn Rose, 31, 729 Dogwood Drive, Madisonville, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (less safe).
• Richard Brian Shirley, 49, 51 Lowry Lane, Chickamauga, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Kristin Angel Stansell, 44, 1819 City View St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Andrew Heath Marcus, 28, 913 Vernon Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, simple battery (family violence) and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
