AA

Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Matthew David Bolyard, 25, 109 Mary Lane, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Alexandria Margaret-Ann Dempsey, 26, 1805 Shadow Lane-15, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and a headlights violation.

• Alejandro Greer-Coronado, 43, 108 Buckingham Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Amanda Suzanne Holsomback, 50, 269 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Bryan Dale Langham, 32, 391 Mitchell Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• James Harold Leamon, 63, 402 Old Apison Road, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Olivia Martinez-Vidana, 26, 1112 Orman St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.

• Fatima Rendon, 29, 1306 Underwood St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of financial transaction card fraud.

• Danny Carl Allen Jr., 22, 256 Dixon Road, Ocoee, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video