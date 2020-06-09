Area Arrests for June 10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jacqueline Kaye Cooper, 54, 1772 Flair Knoll Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Helen Virginia Johnson, 47, 1001 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Christian Alexander Mendez, 17, 120 Jeanette Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery.
• Christopher Patrick Ray, 33, 514 Rogers Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with aggravated assault (other, weapon).
• Samuel Edward Swim Jr., 56, 4376 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (warrant from Charleston, South Carolina).
• Desiderio Charles Duarte, 35, 1381 Valley Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.