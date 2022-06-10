Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Marcus L. Manis II, 57, 747 Booger Branch Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, trafficking meth or amphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Michael Greg Manis, 59, 747 Booger Branch Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, trafficking meth or amphetamine, misdemeanor probation violation and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Heather Robbin Smith, 44, 747 Booger Branch Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, trafficking meth or amphetamine and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Robert Lee Carter, 62, 173 Kingdom Hall Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI, open container violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Sabrina Tracy Cruz, 35, 1462 Pine Log Road N.E.-A, Conyers, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Ashley Nicole Findlay, 36, 1920 Springplace Smyrna Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree criminal damage to business property, four counts of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• Ulysis Garcia-Jacobo, 35, 409 Vann Circle-1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with home invasion (first- and second-degree with a deadly weapon), armed robbery (residence, weapon) and aggravated assault (weapon).
• Enrique Garcia-Zamora, 38, 446 Haig Mill Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with home invasion (first- and second-degree with a deadly weapon), armed robbery (residence, weapon) and aggravated assault (weapon).
• Anthony Dewitt Long, 60, 354 Sterling Drive, Powder Springs, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Lisa Middleton, 30, 2822 Gregory Place-D4, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated battery (weapon), third-degree cruelty to children, battery (family violence) and simple battery (family violence).
• Shawn Jacob Chase Morris, 24, 210 Robinson Smith Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.
• Don Bruce Poteet Jr., 49, 246 Blanchard Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of drug-related objects, possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• Johnathan Lamar Scott, 24, 164 North Pass, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Dewey Hugh Swann, 40, 129 Brown Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Kevin Isaac Velasquez, 18, 602 Royal Oak Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Jonathan Griggs, 27, no address listed, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated battery (weapon) and battery.
• Chapelle Lee Pullom, 26, 109 Falling Springs Lane, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Tirique Rounsaville, 25, 1300 Greenwood Road, Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DUI (drugs), giving false information to a law officer, tag light required violation, misdemeanor failure to appear and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Tanner Anthony Thomas, 23, 5013 Village Drive, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
