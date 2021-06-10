Area Arrests for June 11

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James George D'angelo, 34, 4019 Nottingham Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked/canceled, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license and by the Dalton Police Department with driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Darrell Len Hefner, 50, 1920 Heathcliff Drive-1, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Rocky Deal Killian, 56, 204 Lakeview Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Bobby Lynn Merrell, 30, 106 Degrandis Lane, Milledgeville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Courtney Lee Plott, 22, 909 Weber Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Everett Thomas Watson, 52, 229 Bill Howard Road, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Philip Wesley Wilkerson, 30, 2709 Airport Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
• Onofre Rodriguez Jr., 37, 1029 Ben Hill Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, crossing guard line with drugs without consent and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
