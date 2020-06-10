Area Arrests for June 11

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joseph Blain Humphries, 49, 226 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and felony theft by taking (receiving a motor vehicle).
• Jamie Lorraine Wood, 35, 226 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and felony theft by taking (motor vehicle).
• William Timothy Bonds, 53, 2040 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Jason Wade Dalton, 40, 316 Bowen Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, improper left turn and two counts of sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs.
• Eric Lee Mullins, 33, 795 Wilbanks Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with giving to or possession by inmates of prohibited items and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Tia Nichole Raymond, 40, 411 W. Franklin St.-3, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled.
• Steven James Smith, 27, 205 Hill Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Billy Joe Ross Williams, 34, 1507 Flood Town Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, giving false information to a law officer, failure to maintain lane, passing in no-passing zones, reckless driving, driving while license is suspended or revoked and driving too fast for conditions.
• Alexander Blake Austin, 37, 313 N. Spencer St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and violation of conditions on a limited driving permit.
• Johnny Lamar Hill, 38, 3218 Bates Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, felony probation violation, giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Tiffany Juanett London, 39, 797 Bermuda St.-B4, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and felony tampering with evidence.
• Jillian Rehea Padgett, 32, 1518 Ashton Woods Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of a schedule 3 drug, drugs not in the original container, DUI (drugs), improper stopping on a roadway and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Rodney Alvin Parker, 32, 8 Fox Hill Drive, Rome, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs), operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled and failure to maintain lane.
• James Keith Riseden, 27, 1437 U.S. 41 N., Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Megan Rose Wally, 29, 313 N. Spencer St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
