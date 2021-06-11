Area Arrests for June 12/13

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Hayden Zachary Bradley, 23, 2995 Hurt Bridge Road, Cumming, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, obscured or missing license plates and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Brittany Alexis Harvey, 27, 103 Lower Mill Creek Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Nathaniel Henry, no date of birth listed, 2307 Vance Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (less safe) and following too closely.
• Hugh Boyd Jackson, 32, 264 Rooker Road, Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Michael Allen Kimsey, 39, 39 Centerport Drive, White, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and running a red light.
• Jody Alex Manis, 37, 307 Davis Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Morgan Reanna McCarter, 20, 238 Indian Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jonathon David Patterson, 26, 285 Oak Hill St., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with speeding, open container violation, DUI, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Beverly Dianne Phillips, 33, 1635 Kendall Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jimmy Brandon Schild, 34, 405-C S. High St., Winchester, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence) and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children.
• Wyatt Teggun Smith, 30, 115 Arthur Road, Cisco, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Shedtrick Raymon Witherow, 39, 1014 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and parole violation.
• Jodie Lynn Boswell, 24, Milan, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Timothy Dale Brown, 55, 1033 Good Hope Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Diego Campos-Villagomez, 22, 403 Water St.-B, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Crystal Marie Edwards, 32, 1737 Ball Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Cody Breann Ensley, 34, 2613 Old Rome Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault, sale of a schedule 3/4/5 drug, drugs not in the original container, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, criminal trespass of property without permission and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Jason Bryce Gibson, 38, 139 Salem Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of felony probation violation and driving without a valid license.
• Andrea Gonzalez, 20, 514 McAfee St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
• Jesus Sanchez, 19, 700 E. Morris St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Jorge Alberto Zamorano, 28, 710 Fifth Ave.-14, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of a schedule 2 drug, loitering/prowling, two counts of felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and giving false information to a law officer.
