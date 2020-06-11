Area Arrests for June 12

• Gary Dean Barnes, 66, 1073 Buckner Road, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony and second-degree burglary (forced entry of a non-residence).

• Andrew Clay Bartley, 35, 801 N. Selvidge St.-1, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony interference with government property and public drunkenness.

• Mitchell Carson Cope, 41, 1308 Georgian Place-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, discharging a firearm on or near a public highway or street and discharging a firearm on the property of another.

• Katie Elizabeth Lee, 25, 420 Hasty Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Anthony Lee Morgan, 33, 167 Irene Way, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling) and battery (family violence).

• Spencer Christian Patty, 30, homeless, Columbus, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• James Michael Henderson, 41, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Mary Beth Lovell, 32, 3980 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and two counts of DUI (endangering a child).

• Jamie Lynn Martin, 38, 500 Red Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.

• Tiffany Ann Nicole Moody, 30, 717 Timberlake Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

