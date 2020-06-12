Area Arrests for June 13-14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Carey Lynn Baggett, 49, 300 W. Midvale Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• James Edward Elkins, 42, 1750 Brushtown Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Bryson Hunter Gallman, 23, 1515 Byron St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Destiny Machelle Hall, 26, 411 W. Franklin St.-3, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jason Lamar Patton, 40, 4115 Dog Legg Drive, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor probation violation and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Tracy Dwight Watkins Jr., 24, 400 Sixth Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with manufacture/delivery/possession with the intent to distribute a schedule 1 or 2 drug (meth).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.