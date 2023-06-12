Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 36-year-old Ringgold man was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), second-degree criminal damage to business property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 48-year-old Birchwood, Tennessee, woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to business property, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of meth, drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
• A 47-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• A 45-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI and hit and run.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of cruelty to children (allowing to see/hear/commit forcible felony/battery/family violence), aggravated assault (weapon) and second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (endangering a child) and driving without a valid license.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• A 31-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• A 39-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects.
