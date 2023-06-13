Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 41-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 52-year-old Ringgold man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with false imprisonment, simple assault, battery (family violence), terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and obstructing an emergency call.
• A 48-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 40-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud and misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, driving without a valid license and no operating brake lights or signal devices.
• A 24-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person and giving false information to a law officer.
• A 26-year-old Adairsville man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Manatee County, Florida).
• A 21-year-old Merrill, Wisconsin, man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a controlled substance by means of fraud.
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• A 52-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements and felony probation violation.
• A 47-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• A 17-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a pistol by a person under 18, felony tampering with evidence and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
• A 30-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with fourth-degree forgery (checks).
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21, transfer of license plates and revalidation decals, driving without insurance, driving without a valid license and a lights violation.
