Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Timothy Keith Long, 28, 95 Rymer Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license, concealing the identity of a vehicle, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.
• Robert Donnley Adams, 62, 831 N. Sixth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and DUI.
• Jimmy Lynn Harrell, 37, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of meth.
• Charles Edward Parson, 36, homeless, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements and fugitive from justice (probation violation from Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Michael Joey Patterson II, 38, 633 Womack Road S.E.-B, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Amy Danielle Seay, 40, 115 Andrew Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor probation violation, misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
• Jody Michael Stokes, 42, 2615 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Willard Brian Wilcox Jr., 20, 4222 Old Highway 411, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and DUI under 21.
• James Howard Boswell, 27, 4574 Lanark Drive, Atlanta, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with drugs not in the original container and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jonathan Daniel Burch, 40, 210 W. School St., Tunnel Hill was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts and false public alarm.
• Heather B. Catlett, 28, 1955 Jordan Ave. N.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Heather Lynn Chambers, 35, 2666 Waring Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Cohutta Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Sandra Elaine Nelson, 64, 748 Callahan Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Terry Shane Price, 23, 129 Welch Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree cruelty to children, third-degree cruelty to children, battery (family violence) and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Francisco Fraire, 52, 711 Delta St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, driving without a valid license and two counts of failure to maintain lane.
• Abraham Lacayo, 19, 4171 Auburn Hills Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree cruelty to children, battery, disorderly conduct and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Kevin Dwayne Meyers, 37, 163 Lambeth Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI.
• Jerry Lee Patterson, 42, 706 Walker Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Kasey Shareese Poteet, 28, 428 Cattleman Drive-A, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with three counts of misdemeanor theft by deception, felony theft by taking/larceny, two counts of burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Nixon Reynoso-Perez, 20, 905 Julian St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles and driving without a valid license.
• Luis Hilario Rodriguez-Lule, 19, 916 Redwine St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, non-residence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and driving without a valid license.
• James Michael Shoemaker, 53, 330 Silvers Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Michael Floyd Soi, 51, 960 Mount Vernon Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of possession of meth, sale of meth and possession of drug-related objects.
• Jeffery Paul Summers, 47, 1145 Midway Road N.W., Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, sale of meth, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and tag light required.
• Brandie Lee Widener, 45, 1 Polk Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of meth with intent to distribute, sale of or intent to sell marijuana and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Sergey Kudrich, 25, 286 Mill Creek Trail, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jason Moody, 44, 1949 Meadow Brook Drive, Red Bank, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving without a valid license and failure to register vehicle.
• Jobe Luis Vasquez, 24, 189 Watkins Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated battery (weapon), aggravated assault (weapon), terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and obstructing an emergency call.
