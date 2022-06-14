Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Trendan Terrell Darden, 21, 1805 Beechland Place-2, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with criminal attempt to commit a felony, aggravated assault (gun), aggravated assault (other weapon) and three counts of entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
- Christopher Joseph McWhorter, 23, 218 Johnson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Ricky Dewayne Miller, 24, 45 Bankson St.-45, Summerville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by conversion.
- Donnie William Ponders, 36, 1047 Horton Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, failure of driver to exercise due care and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Vonda Kaye Roberts, 56, 127 Cleveland St., Rossville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by conversion.
- Tracy Michelle Reed, 51, 3274 Rauschenberg Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession to distribute meth.
