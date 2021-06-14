Area Arrests for June 15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Juan Carlos, Arreaga-Hernandez, 30, 537 Village Park Drive, Ellijay, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
• Martin Clay Baggett, 55, 1293 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• James Cory Burke, 35, 323 Secada Way, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and a safety belts violation.
• Duane Edward Hanville II, 23, 449 N. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Charles Baxter Lillard, 69, 300 Cooper St.-503, LaFayette, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with drugs not in the original container, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, DUI (multiple substances), driving with a suspended or revoked license, serious injury by vehicle, reckless diving, habitual violator and driving on the wrong side of the road.
• John Thomas Anthony Loper, 23, 106 Pickett Ave., Sandston, Virginia, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Domenic Joseph Manning, 20, 449 N. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun) and disorderly conduct.
• Carl Anthony Seritt, 40, 609 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation and DUI.
• Neil Euredius Taylor, 27, 2615 New Kirk Ave., Brooklyn, New York, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Chadwick Gary Thacker, 47, 44 W. Center Road, Rome, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Sheena Lalonda Asbeury, 33, 818 Shugart Road-A6, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Tia Bryant Bowen, 28, 130 Bowen Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and DUI (less safe).
• Christopher Adam Brown, 43, 4335 Bass Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• James Edward Cochran Jr., 53, 1920 Collins Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• John Edwin Daley Sr., 54, 710 Dead End Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking and battery (family violence).
• April Doloras Flood, 48, 1201 Stafford Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (less safe).
• John Jefferey Hughes, 56, 96 Mountain Trail Drive, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Eton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driver to exercise due care/violation of the Hands-Free Georgia Act.
• Christopher Donald Bibler, 40, Cumming, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with DUI.
• Sabrina Evelyn Harris, 32, 959 Davenport Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with simple battery against a police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer, felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, felony interference with government property and disorderly conduct.
• Diana Edith Martinez, 31, 1448 Raider Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (no forced entry, non residence), felony interference with government property, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Cameron Lee Osborne, 29, 263 Red Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Christy Lynn Ponders, 31, 98 Rebecca Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with no county decal on license plate, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Jose Salmon, 61, 487 Bonneville Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to report an accident with injury, hit and run and passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic.
