Area Arrests for June 16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Donald Ray Bolton, 60, 217 Cemetery St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation, operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled and brake lights and turn signals violation.
• Samantha Mae Heath, 31, 1865 E. Emerson Road, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Justin David Spivey, 27, 131 Timberville Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence), simple battery (family violence), pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, third-degree cruelty to children, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• Justin Alexander Blue, 24, 3218 S. Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, fourth-degree forgery (checks) and identity theft fraud.
• Garold David Sexton, 53, 132 Bright Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe), distracted driving/failure to exercise due care when using cellphone/radio and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
