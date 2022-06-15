Area Arrests

Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Emmanuel Martinez, 17, 125 Lilian Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), open container violation, possession of marijuana, unlawful purchase/possession/control of a controlled substance and furnishing/purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age.

• Chad Adrian Rogers, 36, 2318 Ball Ground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, pedestrian under the influence and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

• Craig Adam Patterson, 30, 724 Skylark Place-401, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe), battery and battery/simple battery (family violence). 

• James Allen Collins, 24, 4194 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects. 

• Jeremiah Keith Duckett, 41, 4946 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon).

• Matthew Kyle Gibson, 38, 33 Lost Silver Mine Road, Cisco, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.

• Joe Barrett Hawkins, 36, 2258 Brown Bridge Road S.E., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and a tire violation.

• Ronald Kevin Manis, 58, 711 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.

• Kirby Taylor Patterson, 29, 2308 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug and misdemeanor shoplifting.

• Sean Xavier White, 26, 2497 Beaverdale Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.

• Samuel Antonio Chacon-Gonzalez, 22, 604 N. Second Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor failure to appear. 

• Breanna Leeshae Garrison, 26, 6061 Highway 411 N., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation. 

