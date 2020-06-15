Area Arrests for June 16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Willie Scott Bonds, 62, 1307 Underwood St.-201, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
• Sherry Jean Carter, 65, 212 N. Sequoyah Circle N.E., Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card fraud.
• Spencer Dewayne Hall, 18, 769 Spring Place Smyrna Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• Christopher Darren Lee, 27, 2206 Old Ivy Way-11, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Charles Monroe McMillan, 49, 2700 Holbrook Drive-9, Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with third-degree forgery (check).
• Calvin Bernard Ragland Jr., 42, 1117 Roan St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), parole violation and disorderly conduct.
• Rhett Lee Satterfield, 24, 826 Shugart Road-B2, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Gustavo Palacios-Cruz, 31, 711 Crook Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and improper lane change or usage.
• Justin Kyle Stewart, 24, 217 Rustic View Drive, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Jeremy Scott Hester, 32, 242 Buckhead Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree cruelty to children, battery (family violence), second-degree criminal damage to private property and DUI-drugs.
• Alexander Cornelius Hutchinson, 31, 562 State Line Road, Rossville, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation.
• Austin Gregory Wilson, 24, 812 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, loitering/prowling, public drunkenness, criminal attempt to commit a felony and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
