Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 47-year-old Resaca man was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with first-degree forgery, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without a valid license and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
• A 21-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 43-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with failure to report an accident, failure to yield when entering/crossing a roadway and hit and run.
• A 40-year-old Ellijay woman was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe).
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 59-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with battery (family violence) and possession of meth.
• A 52-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 33-year-old Ringgold woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 33-year-old Chattanooga woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with hijacking a motor vehicle and simple battery.
• A 27-year-old Cohutta man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• A 40-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with reckless conduct; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana; misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance; possession of meth and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or meth.
• A 28-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 44-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• A 32-year-old Ringgold man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 53-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 53-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, sale of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 43-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 51-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• A 35-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
