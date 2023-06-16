Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 37-year-old Commerce man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 28-year-old Cohutta woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 38-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• A 57-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and duty upon striking a fixed object.
