Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Matthew Kyle Gibson, 38, 33 Lost Silver Mine Road, Cisco, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Jennifer Danielle-Emma Bartlett, 35, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-313, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and misdemeanor shoplifting.
• David Lee Bell, 57, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Jesse Arthur Bell, 60, 218 Jeff Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kyle Ray Congden, 24, 870 Holly Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, misdemeanor failure to appear and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Alex Longwell, 37, 998 Hill Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice.
• David Levi Sandoval, 19, 4258 Keith Valley Road N.E., Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to perform duty upon striking a fixed object.
• Mason Farrell Tate, 22, 344 Rockman Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Kimberly Ann Weaver, 38, 106 Briarwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card fraud and exploit/deprive services to disabled/elder/resident.
• Jalen Corey Williams, 38, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-530, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• Brittlyn Michelle Ariail, 22, 1681 Arrowhead Road, Greensboro, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Robert Woissip Cesspooch, 45, 2557 Abutment Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
