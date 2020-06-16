Area Arrests for June 17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jose De Jesus Aviles-Reyes, 52, no address listed, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving without a valid license, first-degree forgery and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Gage Tyler Bishop, 17, 704 Moonraker Place, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with three counts of entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony.
• Timothy E. Buchanon, 16, 3109 Dee Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault on an officer, felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, two counts of felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state, second-degree criminal damage to property (business), felony interference with government property, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, passing in no-passing zones, following too closely, unlawful use of a central lane, three counts of improper lane change or usage, failure to report an accident resulting in property damage, failure to maintain lane, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, running a red light, hit and run and driving without a valid license.
• Henery Lamar Daniel, 22, 1691 Desota Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• James Lenard Henson, 53, 322 Mill Trace Drive-A, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• William Lee Persinger Jr., 27, 824 Shugart Road-B2, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, impeding the flow of traffic and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Yoel Jose Busto Ramos, 35, 9781 Martinique Drive, Cutler Bay, Florida, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony shoplifting.
• Sarah Christine Starks, 26, 1322 Coker Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
